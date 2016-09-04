See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dr. Tamulonis Jr works at Advanced Neurology in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tamulonis Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Neurology Associates Inc.
    1340 Belmont Ave Ste 2200, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 746-7400
  2. 2
    Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center
    8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Stroke
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073511531
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamulonis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamulonis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamulonis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamulonis Jr works at Advanced Neurology in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tamulonis Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Tamulonis Jr has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamulonis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamulonis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamulonis Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamulonis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamulonis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.