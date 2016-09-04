Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamulonis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Tamulonis Jr works at
Dr. Tamulonis Jr' Office Locations
Advanced Neurology Associates Inc.1340 Belmont Ave Ste 2200, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 746-7400
Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good Dr. comes first, then bedside manner. This Dr. is excellent; thorough, pleasant and caring.
About Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1073511531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
