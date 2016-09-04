Overview of Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Tamulonis Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Tamulonis Jr works at Advanced Neurology in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.