Dr. Donald Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Pain Care PC833 Campbell Hill St NW Ste 112, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 421-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor has helped me with my chronic pain better than any doctor has in the last 15 years since my car accident and surgery. I strongly recommend Dr. Taylor and his staff for anyone having chronic pain. Thank you Dr. Taylor! William Marcus Hunt 7-13-2021
About Dr. Donald Taylor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023127875
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
