Overview

Dr. Donald Tesch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Tesch works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.