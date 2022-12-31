Dr. Donald Trimble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Trimble, DO
Overview of Dr. Donald Trimble, DO
Dr. Donald Trimble, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University Health Science - College of Osteopathic Medicine, CA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Trimble works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trimble's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 290-5890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trimble?
Dr Trimble is an amazing doctor. He cares about his patients and will go a few steps beyond in helping them with their problem health wise
About Dr. Donald Trimble, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043216864
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute|Florida Spine Institute Fl
- Mount Clemens General Hospital|Mt. Clemens General Hospital - Michigan State University
- Mt. Clemens General Hospital - Michigan State University
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University Health Science - College of Osteopathic Medicine, CA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trimble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trimble accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trimble works at
Dr. Trimble has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.