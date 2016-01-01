Overview of Dr. Donald Trippel, MD

Dr. Donald Trippel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Trippel works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.