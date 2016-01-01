Dr. Donald Trippel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trippel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Cardiologists
- WA
- Tacoma
- Dr. Donald Trippel, MD
Dr. Donald Trippel, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Trippel, MD
Dr. Donald Trippel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Trippel works at
Dr. Trippel's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Pediatric Heart Specialists Pllc1901 S Cedar St Ste Cedar, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Transposition of Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kawasaki Disease
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trippel?
About Dr. Donald Trippel, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083775902
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trippel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trippel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trippel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trippel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trippel works at
Dr. Trippel has seen patients for Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trippel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trippel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trippel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trippel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trippel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.