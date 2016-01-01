Overview

Dr. Donald Troyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Troyer works at Family Medicine Of South Bend in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.