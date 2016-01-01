Dr. Donald Trunkey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trunkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Trunkey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Donald Trunkey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda.
Dr. Trunkey works at
Locations
Lukens Terrance M DDS3807 San Dimas St Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 615-8001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Trunkey, DDS
- Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699801530
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trunkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trunkey accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trunkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trunkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trunkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trunkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trunkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.