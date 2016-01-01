Overview of Dr. Donald Unwin, MD

Dr. Donald Unwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Unwin works at Quantum Vision Center in Swansea, IL with other offices in Glen Carbon, IL, Waterloo, IL and Edwardsville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.