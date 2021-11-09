Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Urban, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Urban, MD
Dr. Donald Urban, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Urban works at
Dr. Urban's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Urology11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 482-8681
Fort Wayne Urology Inc.1818 Carew St Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 482-8681
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
- 4 2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, university level of care, with common sense and compassion.
About Dr. Donald Urban, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
