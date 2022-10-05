Dr. Donald Varner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Varner Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Varner Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Carolina Mountain Gastroenterology Endoscopy Cente1032 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 699-3099
Transylvania Regional Hospital260 Hospital Dr, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 696-3099
- 3 188 Medical Park Dr Ste A, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 696-3099
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Varner worked me in for a colonoscopy after my fecal occult blood test came back positive. He found a tumor, and the biopsy identified it as adenocarcinoma. Dr Varner is extremely knowledgable, clearly explains things, and cares about his patients. I highly reccommend him to anyone looking for a gastroenterologist.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386693299
- Wake Forest University
- Internal Medicine

