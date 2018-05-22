See All Podiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Donald Vogt, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Donald Vogt, DPM

Dr. Donald Vogt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vogt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1760 Chicago Ave, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-2200
  2. 2
    Inland Podiatry Group Inc.
    4049 Almond St Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-3660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Vogt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497842868
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Vogt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

