Dr. Donald Wakelin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Wakelin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from University College of Cork / National University of Ireland and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Locations
Srh - Respiratory Therapy1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wakelin is by far one of the best doctors. He's kind and truly cares about his patients
About Dr. Donald Wakelin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790820546
Education & Certifications
- University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakelin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakelin has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakelin.
