Overview

Dr. Donald Wakelin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from University College of Cork / National University of Ireland and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wakelin works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.