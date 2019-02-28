Dr. Donald Waldrep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Waldrep, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Waldrep, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Waldrep works at
Locations
-
1
Cure Center Surgery110 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 230-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldrep?
Extraordinary surgeon that is attentive to his patients needs. JimiJames
About Dr. Donald Waldrep, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679630446
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrep works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.