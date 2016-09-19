Overview

Dr. Donald Walters, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Walters works at Benbrook Gastroenterology Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA and Saxonburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.