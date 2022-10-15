Overview

Dr. Donald Walters, MD is a Dermatologist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center, St. Vincent's East, St. Vincent's St. Clair and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Walters works at Brookwood Dermatology in Pell City, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.