Dr. Donald Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Walters, MD is a Dermatologist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center, St. Vincent's East, St. Vincent's St. Clair and UAB Hospital.
Locations
Northside Medical Associates70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 824-4441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gardendale Medical Associates2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 824-4441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brookwood Dermatology521 Montgomery Hwy Ste 117, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 824-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walters treats my family and also several of our friends from church. He is such a pleasure to see. He is a Mohs Surgeon and has performed several skin cancer surgeries on my family and they have always turned out beautifully. I have used him for many years and always refer my friends to him. He has a very busy office and they all treat us so nicely when we are there. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Donald Walters, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, American Society For Dermatologic Surgery
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Queens Cornell Medical College Program
