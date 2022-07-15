Overview

Dr. Donald Ware, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Ware works at HCA Florida Highlands Medical Specialists - Family Medicine in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.