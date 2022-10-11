Dr. Wenner III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Wenner III, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Wenner III, MD
Dr. Donald Wenner III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, Lincoln County Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wenner III works at
Dr. Wenner III's Office Locations
De Wenner III M.d. PC1600 SE Main St Ste F, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 623-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Lincoln County Medical Center
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He, and his father are the best!
About Dr. Donald Wenner III, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144487281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Wenner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wenner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wenner III has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenner III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.