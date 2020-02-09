Dr. Wheatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Wheatley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Wheatley, MD
Dr. Donald Wheatley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
Dr. Wheatley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wheatley's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Neurology Specialists Pllc501 20th St Ste 505, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-0157
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheatley?
Extremely thurough and prompt. With discernment for priorities, this doctor is a genuine healer.
About Dr. Donald Wheatley, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417920240
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheatley works at
Dr. Wheatley has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.