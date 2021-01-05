Overview of Dr. Donald Wilson, MD

Dr. Donald Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.