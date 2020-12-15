Overview

Dr. Donald Wingard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wingard works at LRMCFL-LAKELAND REGIONAL FAMILY HE in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.