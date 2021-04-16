Dr. Donald Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Wolff, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Wolff, MD
Dr. Donald Wolff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
D Robert Wolff MD Inc Eye MD Eye Doctor345 5th St, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 313-1831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 90 year old mother experienced a sudden eye hemmorage and was referred to Dr. Wolff for a Sunday appointment, by the hospital emergency room. Dr Wolff was direct, honest, accommodating and pleasant. His exam was thorough and he patiently explained the details of his findings to my mom and I. We both highly recommend!
About Dr. Donald Wolff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1821002619
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff speaks Hindi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
