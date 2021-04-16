See All Ophthalmologists in Hollister, CA
Dr. Donald Wolff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Wolff, MD

Dr. Donald Wolff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Wolff works at Don R Wolff MD in Hollister, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D Robert Wolff MD Inc Eye MD Eye Doctor
    345 5th St, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 313-1831

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 16, 2021
    My 90 year old mother experienced a sudden eye hemmorage and was referred to Dr. Wolff for a Sunday appointment, by the hospital emergency room. Dr Wolff was direct, honest, accommodating and pleasant. His exam was thorough and he patiently explained the details of his findings to my mom and I. We both highly recommend!
    Linda B — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Wolff, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1821002619
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

