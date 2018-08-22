See All Hematologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD

Hematology
5.0 (4)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Woytowitz Jr works at Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woytowitz Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hillman Center Pharmacy
    5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 (412) 692-4724
  2. 2
    Upmc Magee-womens Hospital
    300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 641-6361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2018
    Dr. Woytowitz spent patiently listened to every single one of my concerns and I found his demeanor to be very cheerful and kind. My case was unfamiliar to him, but he approached each of my concerns analytically and was realistic about what was and wasn't cause for concern based on abundant experience. He was also extremely humble about his limited capacity to answer my questions with surety without proper testing, but was willing to provide such if I desired. Called me personally about results.
    Morgan in Morgantown — Aug 22, 2018
    About Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770566390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woytowitz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woytowitz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woytowitz Jr works at Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Woytowitz Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woytowitz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woytowitz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woytowitz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woytowitz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

