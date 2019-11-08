Dr. Donald Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eugene Gastroenterology Consultants PC3355 Riverbend Dr Ste 500, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 868-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr. Yang is wonderful! He treated my 84 year old Mother when she suffered from colon cancer and has also treated me. He is a consummate professional, is kind and compassionate, and always take the time to answer all of our questions. Thank you, Dr. Yang for all that you have done for our family.
About Dr. Donald Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023037306
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Stanford Univ Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Hernia, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.