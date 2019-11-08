Overview

Dr. Donald Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Yang works at Eugene Gastroenterology Cnslts in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.