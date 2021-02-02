Overview

Dr. Donald Yeatts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Yeatts works at Family Practice Associates of Chesterfield in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.