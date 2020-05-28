Dr. Donato Ciaccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciaccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donato Ciaccia, MD
Overview
Dr. Donato Ciaccia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Ciaccia works at
Locations
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most thorough doctors I have ever had. Recommended.
About Dr. Donato Ciaccia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265491385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Dr. Ciaccia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciaccia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciaccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ciaccia has seen patients for Gallstones, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciaccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciaccia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciaccia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciaccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciaccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.