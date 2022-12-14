Overview of Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD

Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Laughlin works at Monterey Womens Heath Mdcl Grp in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.