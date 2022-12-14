Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD
Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Dr. Laughlin's Office Locations
-
1
Osteoporosis Prevention Clinic889 Pacific St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0175Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laughlin?
Initial visit for annual exam as a new patient. Lovely office with individual character, not a cold corporate concrete building. She reviewed my complex medical history in depth & performed a thorough physical exam. Answered all my questions and continued my Rx's for menopause, recommending a DEXA scan as well. Lovely office staff, particularly receptionist and medical assistant. I was informed of the brief delay by the MA. The modest additional annual fee is well worth it, given the amount of extra work that the staff provided (getting a Prior Auth for one Rx) which is not covered by the stingy insurance reimbursement. As a retired medical provider myself, I felt confident in the competent care provided by Dr. Laughlin and her staff.
About Dr. Donelle Laughlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336140656
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laughlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Dr. Laughlin has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.