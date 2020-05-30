Overview of Dr. Dong Kim, MD

Dr. Dong Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Dong Kim, MD in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.