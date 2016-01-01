Overview of Dr. Dong Mun, MD

Dr. Dong Mun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mun works at Jung Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.