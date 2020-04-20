Overview of Dr. Dong Park, MD

Dr. Dong Park, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHOONGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Park works at Cecil County Pediatrics in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.