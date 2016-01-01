Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Dong Yang, MD
Dr. Dong Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Limited To University of California - Los Angeles Medical Facility100 Stein Plz # 1-118, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 222-2345
-
3
Mass Eye & Ear Infirmary243 Charles St # 99, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3288
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
About Dr. Dong Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902124076
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Drusen and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.