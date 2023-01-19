Dr. Donghua Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donghua Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donghua Xie, MD
Dr. Donghua Xie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie's Office Locations
-
1
Xie Urology LLC151 NW 11th St Ste W203, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (954) 854-9429
-
2
Homestead Urology at Keys103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 251, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (954) 854-9429
-
3
Xie Urology LLC.5605 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 854-9429
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Xie is superb. He did a penile implant procedure on me with excellent outcome. His staffs are very helpful and the office Is super clean. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Donghua Xie, MD
- Urology
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, French Creole, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin, Minnan, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese
- 1649598715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie speaks Cantonese, Chinese, French Creole, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin, Minnan, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.