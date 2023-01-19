See All Urologists in Homestead, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Donghua Xie, MD

Urology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donghua Xie, MD

Dr. Donghua Xie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering

Dr. Xie works at XIE Urology LLC in Homestead, FL with other offices in Key Largo, FL and Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Xie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Xie Urology LLC
    151 NW 11th St Ste W203, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 854-9429
  2. 2
    Homestead Urology at Keys
    103400 Overseas Hwy Ste 251, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 854-9429
  3. 3
    Xie Urology LLC.
    5605 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 854-9429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Azoospermia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Azoospermia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Scrotal Swelling Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP) Chevron Icon
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donghua Xie, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, French Creole, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin, Minnan, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1649598715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donghua Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xie speaks Cantonese, Chinese, French Creole, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin, Minnan, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

