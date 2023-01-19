Overview of Dr. Donghua Xie, MD

Dr. Donghua Xie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering



Dr. Xie works at XIE Urology LLC in Homestead, FL with other offices in Key Largo, FL and Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.