Dr. Dongmei Yue, MD
Overview
Dr. Dongmei Yue, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CHANGWEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
2323 Sacramento Street Care Center2323 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1577
Sutter West Bay Hospitals2340 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-5959
- 3 601 Duboce Ave Ste 250, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 600-5959
100 Rowland Way Care Center -pediatric Services100 Rowland Way Ste 205, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 600-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dongmei Yue, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1457373797
Education & Certifications
- CHANGWEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yue has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yue speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yue.
