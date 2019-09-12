Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD
Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Shreveport2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 212-9440SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had oral carcinoma and we were referred to Dr Kim. He performed surgery on him and removed his right lower mandible. My husband experienced no problems during surgery or afterwards. Dr Kim was very patient and very meticulous in the care that was given. His staff is very friendly. I would highly recommend Dr Kim for anybody who needs extensive oral surgery. We have been very pleased with the time, consideration and care given by Dr Kim and his staff.
About Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821016957
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
