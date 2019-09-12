See All General Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD

Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Shreveport
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-5944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-9440
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2019
    My husband had oral carcinoma and we were referred to Dr Kim. He performed surgery on him and removed his right lower mandible. My husband experienced no problems during surgery or afterwards. Dr Kim was very patient and very meticulous in the care that was given. His staff is very friendly. I would highly recommend Dr Kim for anybody who needs extensive oral surgery. We have been very pleased with the time, consideration and care given by Dr Kim and his staff.
    Scott & Terry Brazell — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821016957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

