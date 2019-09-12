Overview of Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD

Dr. Dongsoo Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.