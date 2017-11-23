Dr. Dongyeon Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dongyeon Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Dongyeon Han, MD
Dr. Dongyeon Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Southside Urology Associates436 Clairmont Ct Ste 104, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 520-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Han is a wonderful physician. He is very skilled in his specialty and I fully trust him to take care of me. He has helped me out of severe pain and made me all better more than once. He treats me kind and gives patients their dignity during examination. Once I had to call him at home during a holiday weekend and he was nothing more than kind, showing compassion for the issue I was having after surgery. I am Thankful to have Dr. Han as part of my Health Care Team. - Trena Hurley. CH, VA
About Dr. Dongyeon Han, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1134236276
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- New England Deaconess-Harvard Surgical Service
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Yale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.