Overview of Dr. Donita Dobson, DO

Dr. Donita Dobson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Dobson works at TAMPA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER - LEE DAVIS HEALTH CENTER in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.