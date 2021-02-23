See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Donn Chatham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Donn Chatham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donn Chatham, MD

Dr. Donn Chatham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Chatham works at Chatham Facial Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (442)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile

Dr. Chatham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chatham Facial Plastic Surgery
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-3223
  2. 2
    1919 State St Ste 144, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chatham?

    Feb 23, 2021
    Very respectful of my time....I took off work and my appointment was on-time-I didn't have to waste time waiting. I was not rushed and my questions were answered fully. What I especially appreciate is Dr. Chatham is also an artist and he brings that artistic eye to use when assessing options that might help improve your face. What I mean is--I still look like me, just better. People ask me if I've been on vacation--they don't realize I am having surgery or filler injections :>. I look better so I feel better.....pretty simple.
    — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donn Chatham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donn Chatham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chatham to family and friends

    Dr. Chatham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chatham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donn Chatham, MD.

    About Dr. Donn Chatham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629134739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Plastic Surg Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donn Chatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chatham accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donn Chatham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.