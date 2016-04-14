Overview of Dr. Donn Hogan, MD

Dr. Donn Hogan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Hogan works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.