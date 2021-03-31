See All Gastroenterologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Donn Marutani, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donn Marutani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Marutani works at Donn R Marutani MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donn R. Marutani MD Inc.
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 509, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-6480
  2. 2
    Hawaii Endoscopy Center LLC
    2226 Liliha St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-5828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Barrett's Esophagus
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donn Marutani, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952479578
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donn Marutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marutani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marutani works at Donn R Marutani MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Marutani’s profile.

    Dr. Marutani has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marutani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marutani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

