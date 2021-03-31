Dr. Donn Marutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donn Marutani, MD
Overview
Dr. Donn Marutani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Marutani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donn R. Marutani MD Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 509, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-6480
-
2
Hawaii Endoscopy Center LLC2226 Liliha St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-5828
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marutani?
I’ve been Dr. Marutani’s patient for over ten years. He is a GEM! Any patient will be very fortunate. He and his staff are ALWAYS extremely helpful, friendly, professional, respectful, courteous, attentive, understanding, and caring. I’ve read negative reviews and I do not understand why. I find it very sad, especially for a doctor who takes the time, uses all means to attempt to figure out what could be the source of the problem. I know of only a handful of physicians who work almost 24/7 for their patients. Dr. Marutani has always returned my calls, even at 8:30 P.M. He’s performed surgical procedures on me early Saturday mornings and at all diff. hours; he will not stop until his patients’ are better or no answers can be found, yet he and his staff will guarantee to follow up and make certain should anything appear later on. Dr. Marutani has the BEST staff! They are a well oiled machine; extremely organized, like doctor himself & very dedicated. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Donn Marutani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952479578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marutani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marutani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marutani works at
Dr. Marutani has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marutani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.