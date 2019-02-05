Dr. Donn Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donn Turner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Community Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery1313 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (307) 635-8388Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C.4108 Laramie St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (970) 495-0506Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turner was very straightforward and clear about the procedure. Everything went great as planned. I felt some immediate relief as well as tje need to heal after the procedure. The team supported me every step while encouraging me to get up and move!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1316975022
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hospital
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Washington University St Louis
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.