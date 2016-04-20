Overview of Dr. Donna Ackerman, DO

Dr. Donna Ackerman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Ackerman works at Horizon Pediatrics in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.