Dr. Aiudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Aiudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Aiudi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Aiudi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Eastern CT622 Hebron Ave Ste 107, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aiudi?
Smart, personable, patient. Able to explain clearly and concisely the problem. Never made me feel rushed. Excellent medical doctor.
About Dr. Donna Aiudi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902870280
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aiudi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aiudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aiudi works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.