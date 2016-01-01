Overview

Dr. Donna Angell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Angell works at Western Wayne Physicians in Allen Park, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.