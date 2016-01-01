Dr. Donna Asupan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asupan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Asupan, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Asupan, MD
Dr. Donna Asupan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Asupan works at
Dr. Asupan's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asupan?
About Dr. Donna Asupan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093162554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asupan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asupan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asupan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asupan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Asupan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asupan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asupan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asupan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.