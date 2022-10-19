Dr. Donna Breeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Breeland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Breeland, MD
Dr. Donna Breeland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi Med College and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Breeland works at
Dr. Breeland's Office Locations
-
1
Memphis Pathology Laboratory Dba Ael-jackson Ms1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 320, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breeland?
Dr. Breeland is awesome! She is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I have family history of breast cancer. When I was told by a radiologist that the lump I noticed in my breast was not anything to worry about, Dr. Breeland did not settle with the radiologists findings and referred me to a surgeon for additional testing. Consequently, I found out I indeed had breast cancer. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at stage 0. I tolerated the surgery and treatment very well. I thank God for Dr. Breeland; my family is so thankful for Dr. Breeland. She is one of the best OB/Gyn providers in Jackson, MS and the surrounding area.
About Dr. Donna Breeland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487755641
Education & Certifications
- U Miss MC
- Mississippi Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breeland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breeland works at
Dr. Breeland has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.