Dr. Donna Breeland, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donna Breeland, MD

Dr. Donna Breeland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi Med College and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Breeland works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breeland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Pathology Laboratory Dba Ael-jackson Ms
    1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 320, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 936-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Donna Breeland, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487755641
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Miss MC
    Medical Education
    • Mississippi Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Breeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breeland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breeland works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Breeland’s profile.

    Dr. Breeland has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

