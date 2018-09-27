Overview of Dr. Donna Burrell, MD

Dr. Donna Burrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Burrell works at Columbus Cardiology Associates in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.