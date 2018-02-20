Dr. Donna Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Casey, MD
Dr. Donna Casey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
-
1
Franklin Leroy Casey M.d. PA8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 218, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-5491
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Like any doctor's appointment I have waited a bit beyond my scheduled time. However, I really like Donna Casey. She is very approachable and non judgmental. She will listen to you and work with you. She respects that you live in your body and have a fortified opinion on how you feel and what you think will or won't work for you. I like her enough that I returned to her after having lived out of State for three years.
About Dr. Donna Casey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
