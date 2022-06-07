Overview of Dr. Donna Catanzaro, MD

Dr. Donna Catanzaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ- NJ Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Catanzaro works at RWJPE Franklin Internal Medicine in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Highland Park, NJ and Raritan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.