Dr. Donna Cipolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Cipolla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Gastrointestinal PC6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-5600
Connecticut GI85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2571Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 300 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had great experience with Dr. Cipolla. I don't like any kind of medical procedure but I had no choice. Dr. Cipolla helped ease my anxiety. The only negative is that I had to wait a long time to get an appointment.
About Dr. Donna Cipolla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cipolla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cipolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cipolla has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cipolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cipolla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cipolla.
