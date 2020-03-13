Overview

Dr. Donna Cipolla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Cipolla works at Connecticut GI in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.