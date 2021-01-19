Overview of Dr. Donna D Elia, MD

Dr. Donna D Elia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their residency with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center



Dr. D Elia works at Advocare The OB GYN Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.