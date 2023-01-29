Dr. Donna Densel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Densel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Densel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Densel, MD
Dr. Donna Densel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their residency with New York Med College
Dr. Densel works at
Dr. Densel's Office Locations
-
1
Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates2046 W Main St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 869-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Densel?
Everything was extremely on-time. I was in and out in about 30 minutes. Everyone was extremely polite, friendly, and helpful.
About Dr. Donna Densel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730187170
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Densel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Densel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Densel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Densel works at
Dr. Densel has seen patients for Presbyopia, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Densel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Densel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Densel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Densel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.